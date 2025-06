Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) 정보

Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) offers investors exclusive access to SpaceX's growth potential through a British Virgin Islands Special Purpose Vehicle structure. Each token represents fractional ownership in the underlying SPV that invests in venture capital funds with SpaceX exposure. SPCX provides a unique opportunity to participate in the space industry's leading innovator. The token structure enables global qualified investors to access this premium late-stage venture equity that would typically be unavailable to most. SPCX is deployed on BNB Chain with plans for multi-chain expansion.