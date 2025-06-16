OX Coin 가격 (OX)
오늘 OX Coin (OX)의 실시간 가격은 0.0014524 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 12.01M USD 입니다. OX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 OX Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- OX Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +16.13%
- 유통 공급량 8.27B USD
MEXC에서 OX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 OX Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00020174.
지난 30일간 OX Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0011810090.
지난 60일간 OX Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005320305.
지난 90일간 OX Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003657981021090619.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00020174
|+16.13%
|30일
|$ +0.0011810090
|+81.31%
|60일
|$ -0.0005320305
|-36.63%
|90일
|$ -0.003657981021090619
|-71.57%
OX Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.58%
+16.13%
+106.56%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
OX Coin is the native currency of [OX.FUN](https://ox.fun) - a nextgen SocialFi perps exchange. ###What is OX.FUN? OX.FUN is a derivatives exchange where users can trade 200+ coins with up to 50x leverage, including the latest meme tokens. It also supports a diverse range of memecoin collateral, allowing holders to get the most out of their meme portfolios. ###What is the Utility of OX Coin? * OX can be used to stake, earn yield and participate in [OX.FUN Vaults](https://ox.fun/vaults) * OX is accepted as trading collateral on OX.FUN * All fees on OX.FUN are collected in OX * OX is the native PnL currency of OX.FUN ###What are OX.FUN Vaults? Users on the platform can stake in a range of passive strategy vaults, allowing them to earn yield in ranging, upward and downward trending markets. OX.FUN also runs large scale memecoin trading competitions using Battle Vaults, including 16-way competitions between memecoin devs and 1v1's between various Crypto Twitter personalities, and the notorious ongoing Su VS Kyle 3AC trading deathmatch Users can stake into their favourite competitors' vaults, copying their trades and participating in prize pools. ###What makes OX.FUN a SocialFi Exchange? OX.FUN pioneers the Alpha Feed, allowing users to comment and share any of their trades. Other traders may then copy or counter trade them. There’s always an incentive to comment on trades to influence other traders on the platform - the original trader earns fees from those who copy/counter, while (unlike standard copytrading) the rest of the original traders’ account is hidden. The platform’s Battle Vaults also allow users to bet on social media personalities & memecoin devs, copy-trade their strategies, and participate in prize pools. ###Does OX.FUN have a Referral Program? OX.FUN offers a class-leading referral program where users can earn 30% of their referrals' trading fees. New referrals also receive a permanent trading discount - 50% off maker fees and 28% off taker fees. ###What are the Basic Tokenomics of OX Coin? OX Coin was launched on February 15th, 2024 with a maximum supply capped at 9.86B tokens. The current circulating supply of OX Coin is verified and visible above, alongside the total and maximum supply values. All trading fees on OX.FUN are periodically burned, constantly decreasing the total supply. More information regarding fee burn and other OX.FUN statistics can be found on our [Analytics page](https://analytics.ox.fun/).
OX Coin (OX)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 OX 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
|1 OX에서 VND
₫38.219906
|1 OX에서 AUD
A$0.002222172
|1 OX에서 GBP
￡0.001060252
|1 OX에서 EUR
€0.001249064
|1 OX에서 USD
$0.0014524
|1 OX에서 MYR
RM0.006158176
|1 OX에서 TRY
₺0.057311704
|1 OX에서 JPY
¥0.209174648
|1 OX에서 RUB
₽0.115422228
|1 OX에서 INR
₹0.124935448
|1 OX에서 IDR
Rp23.809832256
|1 OX에서 KRW
₩1.976048296
|1 OX에서 PHP
₱0.082046076
|1 OX에서 EGP
￡E.0.07356406
|1 OX에서 BRL
R$0.008046296
|1 OX에서 CAD
C$0.00196074
|1 OX에서 BDT
৳0.177033036
|1 OX에서 NGN
₦2.244814916
|1 OX에서 UAH
₴0.060085788
|1 OX에서 VES
Bs0.14524
|1 OX에서 PKR
Rs0.410622528
|1 OX에서 KZT
₸0.7429026
|1 OX에서 THB
฿0.047101332
|1 OX에서 TWD
NT$0.042816752
|1 OX에서 AED
د.إ0.005330308
|1 OX에서 CHF
Fr0.001176444
|1 OX에서 HKD
HK$0.011386816
|1 OX에서 MAD
.د.م0.013231364
|1 OX에서 MXN
$0.027479408