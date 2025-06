ORCA (ORCAI) 정보

Orca Def-Ai is a decentralized, AI-powered ecosystem built to redefine how users interact with the crypto market. It offers a suite of intelli gent agents that automate trading insights, track wallet activity, and educate users. Orca Def-Ai bridges real-time data and user-friendly AI to deliver actionable, on-chain intelligence for everyone—from casual learners to advanced traders. Backed by the ORCAi token, the platform features a deflationary model, real-time utility, and a growing role in Web3 automation