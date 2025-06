ORC (ORC) 정보

ORC Coin is a meme token inspired by legendary orcs. ​Combining mythical strength with modern tech, our ​community loves collecting ORC Coins. Just like orcs ​love to gather gold, our community loves to collect ​ORC coins This meme coin brings to the world of ​cryptocurrencies an atmosphere of nostalgia, fun, and ​unique humor. It symbolizes diligence and dedication ​with a light touch of irony.