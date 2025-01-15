Orbler 가격 (ORBR)
오늘 Orbler (ORBR)의 실시간 가격은 0.228313 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ORBR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Orbler 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 70.25K USD
- Orbler의 당일 가격 변동 +0.44%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ORBR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ORBR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Orbler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00099327.
지난 30일간 Orbler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0631183160.
지난 60일간 Orbler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0604754561.
지난 90일간 Orbler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0120509176027339.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00099327
|+0.44%
|30일
|$ -0.0631183160
|-27.64%
|60일
|$ -0.0604754561
|-26.48%
|90일
|$ -0.0120509176027339
|-5.01%
Orbler 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.18%
+0.44%
-3.32%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project. What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience. History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement. What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive. What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ORBR에서 AUD
A$0.36758393
|1 ORBR에서 GBP
￡0.18493353
|1 ORBR에서 EUR
€0.22146361
|1 ORBR에서 USD
$0.228313
|1 ORBR에서 MYR
RM1.0274085
|1 ORBR에서 TRY
₺8.1051115
|1 ORBR에서 JPY
¥36.0506227
|1 ORBR에서 RUB
₽23.28564287
|1 ORBR에서 INR
₹19.76733954
|1 ORBR에서 IDR
Rp3,742.83546672
|1 ORBR에서 PHP
₱13.39512371
|1 ORBR에서 EGP
￡E.11.51839085
|1 ORBR에서 BRL
R$1.38129365
|1 ORBR에서 CAD
C$0.32648759
|1 ORBR에서 BDT
৳27.61674048
|1 ORBR에서 NGN
₦353.42395774
|1 ORBR에서 UAH
₴9.60741104
|1 ORBR에서 VES
Bs12.100589
|1 ORBR에서 PKR
Rs63.33174307
|1 ORBR에서 KZT
₸120.54469774
|1 ORBR에서 THB
฿7.93387675
|1 ORBR에서 TWD
NT$7.53661213
|1 ORBR에서 CHF
Fr0.20776483
|1 ORBR에서 HKD
HK$1.77627514
|1 ORBR에서 MAD
.د.م2.28541313