Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 가격 (OOPZ)
오늘 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ)의 실시간 가격은 0.00124077 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 621.63K USD 입니다. OOPZ에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals의 당일 가격 변동 +1.10%
- 유통 공급량 500.00M USD
MEXC에서 OOPZ에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OOPZ 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.10%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.43%
+1.10%
-40.92%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 OOPZ 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
