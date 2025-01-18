OpenEden TBILL 가격 (TBILL)
오늘 OpenEden TBILL (TBILL)의 실시간 가격은 1.089 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TBILL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 OpenEden TBILL 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.00 USD
- OpenEden TBILL의 당일 가격 변동 +0.01%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TBILL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TBILL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 OpenEden TBILL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 OpenEden TBILL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0038340423.
지난 60일간 OpenEden TBILL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0077475816.
지난 90일간 OpenEden TBILL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0112851.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30일
|$ +0.0038340423
|+0.35%
|60일
|$ +0.0077475816
|+0.71%
|90일
|$ +0.0112851
|+1.05%
OpenEden TBILL 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.
