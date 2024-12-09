Open Exchange Token 가격 (OX OLD)
오늘 Open Exchange Token (OX OLD)의 실시간 가격은 0.00559544 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 31.42M USD 입니다. OX OLD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Open Exchange Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.14K USD
- Open Exchange Token의 당일 가격 변동 +11.23%
- 유통 공급량 5.62B USD
MEXC에서 OX OLD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OX OLD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Open Exchange Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00056501.
지난 30일간 Open Exchange Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0047237683.
지난 60일간 Open Exchange Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0906627307.
지난 90일간 Open Exchange Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.004941583646755751.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00056501
|+11.23%
|30일
|$ +0.0047237683
|+84.42%
|60일
|$ +0.0906627307
|+1,620.30%
|90일
|$ +0.004941583646755751
|+755.76%
Open Exchange Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.28%
+11.23%
+29.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world. We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets. What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms. OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures. History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange. On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius. What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products. $OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 OX OLD에서 AUD
A$0.0087288864
|1 OX OLD에서 GBP
￡0.0043644432
|1 OX OLD에서 EUR
€0.0052597136
|1 OX OLD에서 USD
$0.00559544
|1 OX OLD에서 MYR
RM0.0246758904
|1 OX OLD에서 TRY
₺0.1943855856
|1 OX OLD에서 JPY
¥0.8392600456
|1 OX OLD에서 RUB
₽0.5528854264
|1 OX OLD에서 INR
₹0.4737659048
|1 OX OLD에서 IDR
Rp88.8164750744
|1 OX OLD에서 PHP
₱0.323975976
|1 OX OLD에서 EGP
￡E.0.279492228
|1 OX OLD에서 BRL
R$0.0340202752
|1 OX OLD에서 CAD
C$0.0078895704
|1 OX OLD에서 BDT
৳0.6693824872
|1 OX OLD에서 NGN
₦8.9958448424
|1 OX OLD에서 UAH
₴0.231930988
|1 OX OLD에서 VES
Bs0.26858112
|1 OX OLD에서 PKR
Rs1.5577145416
|1 OX OLD에서 KZT
₸2.847519416
|1 OX OLD에서 THB
฿0.190524732
|1 OX OLD에서 TWD
NT$0.181292256
|1 OX OLD에서 CHF
Fr0.0049239872
|1 OX OLD에서 HKD
HK$0.0434765688
|1 OX OLD에서 MAD
.د.م0.0557305824