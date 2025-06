Ooga Booga (OOGA) 정보

Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform. Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience. Launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and 20-Thisyear-old Kevin Liu—previously the mind behind the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum—Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live.