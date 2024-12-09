OneLedger 가격 (OLT)
오늘 OneLedger (OLT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00134536 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 584.70K USD 입니다. OLT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 OneLedger 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 154.93K USD
- OneLedger의 당일 가격 변동 -6.34%
- 유통 공급량 434.60M USD
MEXC에서 OLT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OLT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 OneLedger에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 OneLedger에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0020023300.
지난 60일간 OneLedger에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016123363.
지난 90일간 OneLedger에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004289775012020517.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.34%
|30일
|$ +0.0020023300
|+148.83%
|60일
|$ +0.0016123363
|+119.84%
|90일
|$ +0.0004289775012020517
|+46.81%
OneLedger 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.74%
-6.34%
+147.96%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 OLT에서 AUD
A$0.0020987616
|1 OLT에서 GBP
￡0.0010493808
|1 OLT에서 EUR
€0.0012646384
|1 OLT에서 USD
$0.00134536
|1 OLT에서 MYR
RM0.0059330376
|1 OLT에서 TRY
₺0.0468050744
|1 OLT에서 JPY
¥0.2018847216
|1 OLT에서 RUB
₽0.1331368256
|1 OLT에서 INR
₹0.1139116312
|1 OLT에서 IDR
Rp21.3549127336
|1 OLT에서 PHP
₱0.077896344
|1 OLT에서 EGP
￡E.0.0672814536
|1 OLT에서 BRL
R$0.0081797888
|1 OLT에서 CAD
C$0.0018969576
|1 OLT에서 BDT
৳0.1609454168
|1 OLT에서 NGN
₦2.1629487256
|1 OLT에서 UAH
₴0.055765172
|1 OLT에서 VES
Bs0.06457728
|1 OLT에서 PKR
Rs0.3745347704
|1 OLT에서 KZT
₸0.684653704
|1 OLT에서 THB
฿0.0458633224
|1 OLT에서 TWD
NT$0.043589664
|1 OLT에서 CHF
Fr0.0011839168
|1 OLT에서 HKD
HK$0.0104534472
|1 OLT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0133997856