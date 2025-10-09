Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) 토크노믹스
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) 정보
Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access consistent real-world returns. Through structured products designed to generate yield in both rising and falling markets, OnRe offers a return profile not achievable in traditional finance. With an emphasis on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is redefining how capital supports reinsurance, creating access to an industry that has historically remained out of reach.
The first product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yield-bearing asset backed by stablecoins and used to underwrite real world private placements and accrue yield from reinsurance premiums. ONyc targets a base yield exceeding 16%, driven by reinsurance performance that remains uncorrelated across market cycles. Alongside this base return, the collateral assets themselves contribute additional yield, resulting in a compound, multi-source return designed to deliver steady performance and capture upside as markets evolve.
Currently collateralized in sUSDe, ONyc combines uncorrelated real-world yield with crypto-native yield opportunities. Through this approach, OnRe aims to connect digital asset allocators to the $750 billion reinsurance market.
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ONYC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ONYC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ONYC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ONYC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ONYC 가격 예측
ONYC 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ONYC 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
