OmniMinds (OMNIS) 정보

OmniMinds is building the foundation for powerful computer-use agents through crowdsourced action datasets, open-source tools, and frontier agent models. We want to improve the world by providing amazing computer-use agents. Users can record their everyday computer tasks to train AI models and earn $OMNIS tokens. High-quality demonstrations earn more per task, rewarding expert skill. You can complete simple tasks like: ordering food or browsing websites Earn rewards for each quality demonstration uploaded Help build better AI assistants through your contributions