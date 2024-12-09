Omega(OMEGA)이란?

The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution. At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.” Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.

Omega (OMEGA) 리소스 공식 웹사이트