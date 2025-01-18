Octorand 가격 (OCTO)
오늘 Octorand (OCTO)의 실시간 가격은 0.121323 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. OCTO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Octorand 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.42 USD
- Octorand의 당일 가격 변동 -6.05%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 OCTO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OCTO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Octorand에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0078136728705312.
지난 30일간 Octorand에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0093611249.
지난 60일간 Octorand에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0893387630.
지난 90일간 Octorand에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.08048687311638361.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0078136728705312
|-6.05%
|30일
|$ +0.0093611249
|+7.72%
|60일
|$ +0.0893387630
|+73.64%
|90일
|$ +0.08048687311638361
|+197.10%
Octorand 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.23%
-6.05%
+20.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Octorand (OCTO)? Octorand is an ecosystem made up of a collection of configurable NFTs known as Primes (1,000 Gen1 Primes and 8,000 Gen2 Primes) and the deflationary currency OCTO. Each Prime is an Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) that has 8 (Gen1) or 16 (Gen2) letter traits, stored on the Algorand Blockchain. In the initial application, these traits can be transformed to spell words and phrases to earn badges and score points in a gamified competition. The ecosystem features a growing number of dApps - the initial application “Octoword” will be joined by the second dApp “Octodraw” in Q4 2022 with more dApps to follow. OCTO is the native utility token that is used to pay for all transactions within the Octorand ecosystem Fees for changing the letter attributes of Primes Fees for changing the artwork of Primes Fees to upvote / downvote Primes Fees to use the on-chain messaging facility which allows wallets in Algorand to message Prime owners Fees to store pixel art frames in the upcoming Octodraw dApp Being a deflationary token, OCTO is also a store of value. How Many OCTO Coins Are There in Circulation? Octorand launched on the 27th of January 2022 with the creation of the 1,000 Gen1 Primes. Each Gen1 Prime contained a store of 1,000 OCTO which were emitted at a constant rate of 0.0001 OCTO per second (8.64 OCTO per 24 hours). This makes a Total Supply of 1,000,000 OCTO. No more OCTO can be created. All of the stored OCTO were emitted from the Gen1 primes on the 17th May 2022. All transactions paid in OCTO are burned - the smart contract sends the transaction fee to the creator wallet which has been rekeyed so as to be verifiably inaccessible. As of the 19th of August 2022, 218K OCTO tokens have been burned leaving a remaining circulating supply of 781K tokens. Who Are the Founders of Octorand? Octorand is the brainchild of Developer Declan Rocco, assisted by Rob Sanders who is responsible for the Marketing of the Project. Declan is a career software dev
