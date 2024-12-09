Ociswap 가격 (OCI)
오늘 Ociswap (OCI)의 실시간 가격은 0.03776757 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.72M USD 입니다. OCI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ociswap 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 11.79K USD
- Ociswap의 당일 가격 변동 -4.89%
- 유통 공급량 45.56M USD
MEXC에서 OCI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OCI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ociswap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00194201629352654.
지난 30일간 Ociswap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0474963109.
지난 60일간 Ociswap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0541450612.
지난 90일간 Ociswap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.016339577609956506.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00194201629352654
|-4.89%
|30일
|$ +0.0474963109
|+125.76%
|60일
|$ +0.0541450612
|+143.36%
|90일
|$ +0.016339577609956506
|+76.25%
Ociswap 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.09%
-4.89%
+20.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem. Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost. Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential. Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 OCI에서 AUD
A$0.0589174092
|1 OCI에서 GBP
￡0.0294587046
|1 OCI에서 EUR
€0.0355015158
|1 OCI에서 USD
$0.03776757
|1 OCI에서 MYR
RM0.1665549837
|1 OCI에서 TRY
₺1.3139337603
|1 OCI에서 JPY
¥5.6674015542
|1 OCI에서 RUB
₽3.7374787272
|1 OCI에서 INR
₹3.1977801519
|1 OCI에서 IDR
Rp599.4850162857
|1 OCI에서 PHP
₱2.186742303
|1 OCI에서 EGP
￡E.1.8887561757
|1 OCI에서 BRL
R$0.2296268256
|1 OCI에서 CAD
C$0.0532522737
|1 OCI에서 BDT
৳4.5181343991
|1 OCI에서 NGN
₦60.7192999647
|1 OCI에서 UAH
₴1.5654657765
|1 OCI에서 VES
Bs1.81284336
|1 OCI에서 PKR
Rs10.5141138123
|1 OCI에서 KZT
₸19.219916373
|1 OCI에서 THB
฿1.2874964613
|1 OCI에서 TWD
NT$1.223669268
|1 OCI에서 CHF
Fr0.0332354616
|1 OCI에서 HKD
HK$0.2934540189
|1 OCI에서 MAD
.د.م0.3761649972