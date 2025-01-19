OceanFi 가격 (OCF)
오늘 OceanFi (OCF)의 실시간 가격은 0.356747 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. OCF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 OceanFi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 894.68 USD
- OceanFi의 당일 가격 변동 -2.59%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 OCF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OCF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 OceanFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0095118788296764.
지난 30일간 OceanFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0375073806.
지난 60일간 OceanFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0393766636.
지난 90일간 OceanFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2525163456935391.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0095118788296764
|-2.59%
|30일
|$ -0.0375073806
|-10.51%
|60일
|$ -0.0393766636
|-11.03%
|90일
|$ -0.2525163456935391
|-41.44%
OceanFi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
-2.59%
-7.50%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What Is OceanFi? OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community ## What makes OceanFi Unique? 1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization: - AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress. - AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey. Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy. Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit. Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo 2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience. - Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction - Group Workouts and Challenge - Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
