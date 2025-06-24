OAKI 가격 (OAKI)
오늘 OAKI (OAKI)의 실시간 가격은 0.0000473 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 47.30K USD 입니다. OAKI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 OAKI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- OAKI의 당일 가격 변동 +14.08%
- 유통 공급량 999.97M USD
MEXC에서 OAKI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OAKI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 OAKI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 OAKI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 OAKI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 OAKI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+14.08%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
OAKI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+3.36%
+14.08%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
OAKI is a groundbreaking regenerative finance protocol that transforms token activity into real-world ecological impact, specifically, planting trees. More than a cryptocurrency, OAKI is a community-owned, Web3-native engine for reforestation, climate coordination, and decentralized impact. At its core is the TerraLoop mechanism: a continuous, automated system that converts token treasury sales into verifiable donations to Team Trees, a trusted environmental initiative where $1 directly funds the planting of one tree. As OAKI’s market cap increases, the daily rate of tree planting scales accordingly, turning market activity into measurable climate action. But OAKI isn’t just financial. It’s built as a living strategy game, where users interact with a digital Earth that evolves as real trees are planted. . OAKI also introduces Proof-of-Plant, a transparent, on-chain verification model that tracks every donation and tree planted. This shifts the narrative from vague ESG claims to fully auditable impact. The tokenomics are simple but purposeful: 70% of the token supply goes directly to reforestation via TerraLoop. 20% fuels new climate partnerships. 10% rewards community participation and growth. Airdrops are distributed to active contributors — not just to speculate, but to reward real involvement in growing both forests and the movement. Through this design, OAKI becomes the first cultural layer of ecological regeneration in Web3 — combining smart contracts, transparent giving, and community storytelling to restore the planet. It invites collaboration from NGOs, gamers, DAOs, investors, KOLs and anyone seeking to build a future where finance heals rather than harms. Project: oakiworld.com Trees: teamtrees.org Twitter: @oakiworld
OAKI (OAKI)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 OAKI 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
|1 OAKI에서 VND
₫1.2446995
|1 OAKI에서 AUD
A$0.000072842
|1 OAKI에서 GBP
￡0.000034529
|1 OAKI에서 EUR
€0.000040678
|1 OAKI에서 USD
$0.0000473
|1 OAKI에서 MYR
RM0.000202917
|1 OAKI에서 TRY
₺0.001876391
|1 OAKI에서 JPY
¥0.006902016
|1 OAKI에서 RUB
₽0.00371305
|1 OAKI에서 INR
₹0.004084355
|1 OAKI에서 IDR
Rp0.775409712
|1 OAKI에서 KRW
₩0.064883302
|1 OAKI에서 PHP
₱0.002707452
|1 OAKI에서 EGP
￡E.0.002396691
|1 OAKI에서 BRL
R$0.000259677
|1 OAKI에서 CAD
C$0.000064801
|1 OAKI에서 BDT
৳0.00578006
|1 OAKI에서 NGN
₦0.073332974
|1 OAKI에서 UAH
₴0.001980451
|1 OAKI에서 VES
Bs0.0048719
|1 OAKI에서 PKR
Rs0.01341428
|1 OAKI에서 KZT
₸0.024686816
|1 OAKI에서 THB
฿0.001547656
|1 OAKI에서 TWD
NT$0.001404337
|1 OAKI에서 AED
د.إ0.000173591
|1 OAKI에서 CHF
Fr0.000038313
|1 OAKI에서 HKD
HK$0.000370832
|1 OAKI에서 MAD
.د.م0.000432322
|1 OAKI에서 MXN
$0.00090343