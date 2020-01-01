NX Token (NX) 토크노믹스
NX Token (NX) 정보
NX Finance: A Comprehensive Yield and Point Leveraging Protocol on Solana Launched in Q2 2024, NX Finance is a decentralized yield and leverage protocol designed to offer a wide range of financial strategies within the Solana ecosystem. The platform integrates both yield aggregation and PointFi mechanisms, allowing users to maximize returns through leveraged positions, yield farming, and point-based rewards. As a composable leverage protocol, NX Finance supports multiple strategies tailored to different risk tolerances, enabling users to optimize their financial returns in a manner aligned with their specific investment goals. Key Features Leverage Strategies: NX Finance provides several leveraging options to enhance yields. The platform allows up to 10x leverage on interest-bearing assets through its Fulcrum Strategy, which uses Jupiter Liquidity Pool (JLP) as the underlying asset. Users can also leverage their positions up to 10x through the Gold Mining Strategy, which focuses on point farming and maximizing airdrop rewards. Diverse Collateral Options: The platform currently supports the use of Solana-based liquid staking tokens (LSTs) like vSOL and jupSOL as collateral, with plans to expand collateral types further. This flexibility allows users to choose collateral that aligns with their risk appetite and market outlook. No Active Management for Lenders: Lenders on NX Finance can deposit assets such as SOL or USDC into lending vaults without the need for active management. The platform’s automated strategies handle yield generation while protecting the principal, ensuring steady returns without requiring continuous user intervention. Fee Structure: NX Finance adopts a transparent fee model. A 10% performance fee is charged only on profits, with no fees applied in the event of losses. This contrasts with competitors who charge fees regardless of performance, creating a more favorable environment for users.
NX Token (NX) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 NX Token (NX)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
NX Token (NX) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
NX Token (NX) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 NX 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
NX 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 NX의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, NX 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
NX 가격 예측
NX 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? NX 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.