Nuon 가격 (NUON)
오늘 Nuon (NUON)의 실시간 가격은 1.047 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NUON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nuon 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 122.70 USD
- Nuon의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NUON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NUON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nuon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Nuon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0195174411.
지난 60일간 Nuon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0211573572.
지난 90일간 Nuon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0195174411
|+1.86%
|60일
|$ +0.0211573572
|+2.02%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Nuon 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Nuon is about safety and transparency and creating a solution for actually hedging against inflation. It’s also about taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities. And we do that by using unbiased inflation metrics and creating a coin capable of holding its value during periods of inflation. Ultimately, our goal is to turn Nuon into the best purchasing power shield in the world. What makes your project unique? The Nuon protocol is home to the first flatcoin and the only place Nuon can be minted and burned. The uniqueness comes from being the first of its kind and solving a pressing market issue: purchasing power affected by inflation. Nuon is different because we gave up using outdated methods to determine the inflation index. Instead, we use the Truflation index of real, unbiased, authentic, and daily inflation data. To get an idea of how accurate and transparent this method is - Truflation is built on over 10+ million data points, and indices are updated daily. This is a major change compared to the way government inflation metrics gather data. Nuon is unique because it’s not pegged to any fiat, and that means neither inflation nor regulations can affect it. That’s what makes it better than the rest of the stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat, and thus vulnerable. History of your project. It all started in June 2021, when the idea of a decentralized inflation-proof flatcoin was born. In August of that same year, we started working on the design once we had the concept. First, we built out the main elements of Nuon, including the Collateral Hub, Boardroom Governance, and Treasury. Then, in September – December 2022, our testnet was live. So we handled smart contract testing and modeling using historical price data. Also, in September 2022, we passed another essential threshold – the Coinfabrik audit. All that led to where we are now – the Nuon flatcoin mainnet having been launched What’s next for your project? We have ac
|1 NUON에서 AUD
A$1.6752
|1 NUON에서 GBP
￡0.8376
|1 NUON에서 EUR
€1.01559
|1 NUON에서 USD
$1.047
|1 NUON에서 MYR
RM4.7115
|1 NUON에서 TRY
₺37.04286
|1 NUON에서 JPY
¥164.53605
|1 NUON에서 RUB
₽114.84543
|1 NUON에서 INR
₹89.80119
|1 NUON에서 IDR
Rp16,887.09441
|1 NUON에서 PHP
₱60.9354
|1 NUON에서 EGP
￡E.53.12478
|1 NUON에서 BRL
R$6.47046
|1 NUON에서 CAD
C$1.50768
|1 NUON에서 BDT
৳127.0011
|1 NUON에서 NGN
₦1,618.23273
|1 NUON에서 UAH
₴44.04729
|1 NUON에서 VES
Bs54.444
|1 NUON에서 PKR
Rs291.066
|1 NUON에서 KZT
₸548.45001
|1 NUON에서 THB
฿36.11103
|1 NUON에서 TWD
NT$34.46724
|1 NUON에서 CHF
Fr0.9423
|1 NUON에서 HKD
HK$8.13519
|1 NUON에서 MAD
.د.م10.53282