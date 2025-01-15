Num ARS 가격 (NARS)
오늘 Num ARS (NARS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NARS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Num ARS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 455.83K USD
- Num ARS의 당일 가격 변동 +0.54%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NARS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NARS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Num ARS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Num ARS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Num ARS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Num ARS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|-6.54%
|60일
|$ 0
|-5.20%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Num ARS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.57%
+0.54%
-0.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
NUM Finance is a project that aims to create stable cryptocurrencies that follow the value of currencies of emerging countries. We call these cryptocurrencies NUM Stablecoins. Currently there are several stablecoins on the cryptoasset market. However, most of them follow the price of currencies of developed countries. The most well-known examples are the stablecoins pegged to the US dollar as are USDT, USDC, DAI, etc. The existence of these currencies was fundamental to the development of the decentralized finance ecosystem that flourishes today on major blockchains. Activity in decentralized finance protocols grows linearly with the circulation of these stablecoins. In turn, there are other stablecoins that track the price of other currencies from developed countries, however, there are very few stablecoins from emerging or Latin American countries. NUM Finance seeks to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance to millions of people and businesses in emerging countries through the creation and promotion of NUM Stablecoins. It is precisely in these countries, where monetary problems such as inflation, capital controls, lack of access to credit and complex financial products abound, that decentralized finance can have the greatest impact on the lives of citizens and the economic activity of companies. With NUM Stablecoins and the growth of their adoption, NUM Finance seeks to strengthen local currencies by adding a product that can be used by market players in a completely free manner.
