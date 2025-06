NOX (NOX) 정보

XRP-LEDGER FOUNDER DAVID SCHWARTZ DOG $NOX Here is the legendary story of Nox. Nox’s mother was rescued from a shelter in North California when she was pregnant, and soon afterward she gave birth to Nox and six other puppies. David couldn’t resist Nox, taking him in and giving him a warm, loving home. Nox is now ready to conquer the XRPL memes and become the top dawg! David Schwartz holds 1% of the Nox supply.