NovaX 가격 (NOVAX)
오늘 NovaX (NOVAX)의 실시간 가격은 0.231608 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NOVAX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 NovaX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 100.78 USD
- NovaX의 당일 가격 변동 -0.46%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NOVAX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NOVAX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 NovaX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0010805712109137.
지난 30일간 NovaX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0708353612.
지난 60일간 NovaX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0101824372.
지난 90일간 NovaX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.02660211198394095.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0010805712109137
|-0.46%
|30일
|$ -0.0708353612
|-30.58%
|60일
|$ -0.0101824372
|-4.39%
|90일
|$ -0.02660211198394095
|-10.30%
NovaX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.46%
-2.90%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
|1 NOVAX에서 AUD
A$0.3705728
|1 NOVAX에서 GBP
￡0.1852864
|1 NOVAX에서 EUR
€0.22465976
|1 NOVAX에서 USD
$0.231608
|1 NOVAX에서 MYR
RM1.042236
|1 NOVAX에서 TRY
₺8.18502672
|1 NOVAX에서 JPY
¥36.3971972
|1 NOVAX에서 RUB
₽25.4421388
|1 NOVAX에서 INR
₹19.86270208
|1 NOVAX에서 IDR
Rp3,735.61238024
|1 NOVAX에서 PHP
₱13.4795856
|1 NOVAX에서 EGP
￡E.11.76800248
|1 NOVAX에서 BRL
R$1.43133744
|1 NOVAX에서 CAD
C$0.33351552
|1 NOVAX에서 BDT
৳28.0940504
|1 NOVAX에서 NGN
₦357.97100872
|1 NOVAX에서 UAH
₴9.74374856
|1 NOVAX에서 VES
Bs12.043616
|1 NOVAX에서 PKR
Rs64.387024
|1 NOVAX에서 KZT
₸121.32321864
|1 NOVAX에서 THB
฿7.99974032
|1 NOVAX에서 TWD
NT$7.62453536
|1 NOVAX에서 CHF
Fr0.2084472
|1 NOVAX에서 HKD
HK$1.79959416
|1 NOVAX에서 MAD
.د.م2.32997648