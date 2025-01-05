NobleBlocks 가격 (NOBL)
오늘 NobleBlocks (NOBL)의 실시간 가격은 0.0097861 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.89M USD 입니다. NOBL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 NobleBlocks 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 60.95K USD
- NobleBlocks의 당일 가격 변동 +6.22%
- 유통 공급량 499.89M USD
MEXC에서 NOBL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NOBL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 NobleBlocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00057287.
지난 30일간 NobleBlocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0014203271.
지난 60일간 NobleBlocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0308053187.
지난 90일간 NobleBlocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0045652932773367195.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00057287
|+6.22%
|30일
|$ -0.0014203271
|-14.51%
|60일
|$ +0.0308053187
|+314.79%
|90일
|$ +0.0045652932773367195
|+87.44%
NobleBlocks 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.43%
+6.22%
+24.32%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NOBL에서 AUD
A$0.01565776
|1 NOBL에서 GBP
￡0.00782888
|1 NOBL에서 EUR
€0.009394656
|1 NOBL에서 USD
$0.0097861
|1 NOBL에서 MYR
RM0.04403745
|1 NOBL에서 TRY
₺0.346232218
|1 NOBL에서 JPY
¥1.538179198
|1 NOBL에서 RUB
₽1.080581162
|1 NOBL에서 INR
₹0.839353797
|1 NOBL에서 IDR
Rp157.840300483
|1 NOBL에서 PHP
₱0.56955102
|1 NOBL에서 EGP
￡E.0.496840297
|1 NOBL에서 BRL
R$0.060478098
|1 NOBL에서 CAD
C$0.014091984
|1 NOBL에서 BDT
৳1.18705393
|1 NOBL에서 NGN
₦15.125298299
|1 NOBL에서 UAH
₴0.411701227
|1 NOBL에서 VES
Bs0.5088772
|1 NOBL에서 PKR
Rs2.7205358
|1 NOBL에서 KZT
₸5.126252763
|1 NOBL에서 THB
฿0.337522589
|1 NOBL에서 TWD
NT$0.322158412
|1 NOBL에서 CHF
Fr0.00880749
|1 NOBL에서 HKD
HK$0.076037997
|1 NOBL에서 MAD
.د.م0.098448166