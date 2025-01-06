NinjaPepe 가격 (NINJAPEPE)
오늘 NinjaPepe (NINJAPEPE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NINJAPEPE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 NinjaPepe 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 34.15 USD
- NinjaPepe의 당일 가격 변동 -1.64%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NINJAPEPE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NINJAPEPE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 NinjaPepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 NinjaPepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 NinjaPepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 NinjaPepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.64%
|30일
|$ 0
|-3.48%
|60일
|$ 0
|+26.00%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
NinjaPepe 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.30%
-1.64%
-1.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
NinjaPepe NFT is the genesis NFT collection of the NinjaPepe team, and it's a deflationary NFT collection. To diversify the NinjaPepe Genesis collection and make each piece of intricate artwork stylish and attractive, this set of 4800 NFTs contain a variety of different hand-designed 3D traits within this collection. NinjaPepe- Warrior Pepe Avatar NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. Owners of NinjaPepe NFTs and $NinjaPepe tokens are considered members of the NinjaPepe Club and gain access to exclusive utilities and perks such as future NFTs airdrops, staking rewards, members-only future events, and access to limited edition merchandise. NinjaPepe NFT is not just any PNG NFT project. Our vision is to push the technology boundary of decentralized blockchain and NFT by building a Metaverse called MetaPepes, in which owners of NinjaPepe NFT Avatars can interact with one another in a Virtual Reality world, transact with $NinjaPepe Tokens as a currency, get rewarded through Metaverse utilities for contributing to the Metaverse by holding NinjaPepe NFTs. The possibilities are endless in the MetaPepes Metaverse. Each NinjaPepe NFT is a key allowing the holders to enter the Metaverse we are building. NinjaPepe team together found the most affecting reward system as fuel to boost the values of all project`s products and the community simultaneously. Our strong royal community will ben
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 AUD
A$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 GBP
￡--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 EUR
€--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 USD
$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 MYR
RM--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 TRY
₺--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 JPY
¥--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 RUB
₽--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 INR
₹--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 PHP
₱--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 BRL
R$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 CAD
C$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 BDT
৳--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 NGN
₦--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 UAH
₴--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 VES
Bs--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 KZT
₸--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 THB
฿--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 NINJAPEPE에서 MAD
.د.م--