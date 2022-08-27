NFTmall (GEM) 토크노믹스
NFTmall (GEM) 정보
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts.
NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad.
Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to,
- A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design.
- Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured.
- A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space.
- Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity.
- Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid).
- Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform.
- One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide.
- One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app.
- Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT).
- It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months.
What problem does the product solve?
- nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks!
- Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains.
- Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform.
- NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT.
- Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners.
- Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view.
- "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information).
What positive change should it bring out?
- It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity.
- It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading.
- Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT.
- NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general.
- It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant.
Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform.
nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders.
What's GEM Tokenomics?
Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary)
Token Distribution:
5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve
Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
NFTmall (GEM) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 NFTmall (GEM)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
NFTmall (GEM) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
NFTmall (GEM) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 GEM 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
GEM 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 GEM의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, GEM 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
GEM 가격 예측
GEM 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? GEM 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
