Nexus 가격 (NXS)
오늘 Nexus (NXS)의 실시간 가격은 0.02894015 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.25M USD 입니다. NXS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nexus 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.53K USD
- Nexus의 당일 가격 변동 +0.14%
- 유통 공급량 77.88M USD
MEXC에서 NXS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NXS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nexus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Nexus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0021101276.
지난 60일간 Nexus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0051593804.
지난 90일간 Nexus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00752310872301587.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30일
|$ +0.0021101276
|+7.29%
|60일
|$ -0.0051593804
|-17.82%
|90일
|$ -0.00752310872301587
|-20.63%
Nexus 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.71%
+0.14%
+20.33%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Nexus is a community-driven project with the common vision of a world inspired by innovative and responsible values, expansive technology, and the fundamental quality of connection being ubiquitous, free, and available to everyone. Nexus has been mined into existence since September 23rd , 2014 with no ICO or premine.The platform is designed and intended to simplify lives, empower communities, and streamline business. The release of the Tritium Protocol in late 2019 ushered in the era of the TAO Framework being the first of the three major architectural upgrades (Tritium, Amine, & Obsidian). Nexus is a seven-layered software stack that powers a register-based process virtual machine, serving as a powerful DApp and contract platform creating value across many industries. Development is accessible via an array of industry-specific JSON-based APIs including but not limited to: encrypted communication, digital identifiers, supply chain, asset management, cryptography, & tokenization. Nexus uses post-quantum signature schemes (FALCON), and automated key management functions through a technology called 'Signature Chains'. This technology eliminates key management issues (wallet.dat's) by allowing users to access their accounts with the familiarity of a username, password and PIN. Additional technology being developed by Nexus includes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for governance, Safenet, a hack resistant Operating System, a decentralized satellite & mesh network all connected through a multi-dimensional chaining structure that employs sharding, low latency transaction finality, and truly decentralized multi-layer consensus. "
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NXS에서 AUD
A$0.045146634
|1 NXS에서 GBP
￡0.022573317
|1 NXS에서 EUR
€0.027203741
|1 NXS에서 USD
$0.02894015
|1 NXS에서 MYR
RM0.1276260615
|1 NXS에서 TRY
₺1.0068278185
|1 NXS에서 JPY
¥4.342758909
|1 NXS에서 RUB
₽2.863917244
|1 NXS에서 INR
₹2.4503625005
|1 NXS에서 IDR
Rp459.3672903515
|1 NXS에서 PHP
₱1.675634685
|1 NXS에서 EGP
￡E.1.4472969015
|1 NXS에서 BRL
R$0.175956112
|1 NXS에서 CAD
C$0.0408056115
|1 NXS에서 BDT
৳3.4621101445
|1 NXS에서 NGN
₦46.5273685565
|1 NXS에서 UAH
₴1.1995692175
|1 NXS에서 VES
Bs1.3891272
|1 NXS에서 PKR
Rs8.0566483585
|1 NXS에서 KZT
₸14.727642335
|1 NXS에서 THB
฿0.9865697135
|1 NXS에서 TWD
NT$0.93766086
|1 NXS에서 CHF
Fr0.025467332
|1 NXS에서 HKD
HK$0.2248649655
|1 NXS에서 MAD
.د.م0.288243894