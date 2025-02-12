NexAI 가격 (NEX)
오늘 NexAI (NEX)의 실시간 가격은 0.00004973 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NEX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 NexAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.40 USD
- NexAI의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NEX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NEX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 NexAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 NexAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000130025.
지난 60일간 NexAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000190724.
지난 90일간 NexAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000130025
|-26.14%
|60일
|$ -0.0000190724
|-38.35%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
NexAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-23.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Experience the future of cryptocurrency trading and creative design with NexAI. Our all-in-one AI-powered platform redefines the possibilities in these domains. Gain an edge in the crypto market with real-time analysis, alerts, and predictive insights, powered by features like Harmonic Patterns and Smart Price Concept. Stay informed with our 24/7 Bitcoin analysis and make confident decisions. Enhance your trading journey with WhisperBot on Telegram, our intelligent crypto AI assistant. Receive real-time market updates, personalized recommendations, and valuable insights tailored to your needs. NexAI provides you with the essential tools and support for successful cryptocurrency trading while unlocking your creative potential. Unleash your imagination with our creative tools. Artify, our groundbreaking AI-powered home design tool, effortlessly transforms your living space. Simply upload a photo of your room and explore a wide range of captivating room themes to create a personalized and stunning ambiance. NexVision, another remarkable feature, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to generate high-quality images from text inputs. Convert your ideas, descriptions, or concepts into visually appealing and customizable images. From presentations to social media posts and marketing materials, NexVision empowers you to bring your vision to life with stunning visuals. No more searching for suitable images - NexVision has you covered! Join the NexAI community today and embark on a journey of innovation and success. With our comprehensive platform, including GPT-powered capabilities, you have everything you need to thrive in the world of cryptocurrency trading and creative design. Let NexAI fuel your growth and transform the way you trade and create.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NEX에서 AUD
A$0.0000785734
|1 NEX에서 GBP
￡0.000039784
|1 NEX에서 EUR
€0.0000477408
|1 NEX에서 USD
$0.00004973
|1 NEX에서 MYR
RM0.0002217958
|1 NEX에서 TRY
₺0.0017922692
|1 NEX에서 JPY
¥0.0075828304
|1 NEX에서 RUB
₽0.0047661232
|1 NEX에서 INR
₹0.0043160667
|1 NEX에서 IDR
Rp0.8152457712
|1 NEX에서 PHP
₱0.0028927941
|1 NEX에서 EGP
￡E.0.0025083812
|1 NEX에서 BRL
R$0.0002864448
|1 NEX에서 CAD
C$0.0000706166
|1 NEX에서 BDT
৳0.0060402058
|1 NEX에서 NGN
₦0.0747814875
|1 NEX에서 UAH
₴0.0020732437
|1 NEX에서 VES
Bs0.0029838
|1 NEX에서 PKR
Rs0.0138751673
|1 NEX에서 KZT
₸0.0251668611
|1 NEX에서 THB
฿0.0016943011
|1 NEX에서 TWD
NT$0.0016331332
|1 NEX에서 CHF
Fr0.0000452543
|1 NEX에서 HKD
HK$0.0003873967
|1 NEX에서 MAD
.د.م0.0004992892