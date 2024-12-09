New Order 가격 (NEWO)
오늘 New Order (NEWO)의 실시간 가격은 0.0043058 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 730.68K USD 입니다. NEWO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 New Order 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 69.25 USD
- New Order의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 169.70M USD
MEXC에서 NEWO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NEWO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 New Order에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 New Order에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002540211.
지난 60일간 New Order에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006052775.
지난 90일간 New Order에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0002540211
|-5.89%
|60일
|$ -0.0006052775
|-14.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
New Order 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-5.74%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
New Order was created with a goal to build a self-governing incubator positioned to assist DeFi innovation, through promoting new asset classes, chain independence and machine learning. Our community includes some of the most accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be rendered through embracing collaboration, non-segregation and multi-chain at its base. Web3, as compared to the legacy internet of the present, is best utilized through collaboration and communal contribution as opposed to the oligopolistic domination witnessed today. This vision has yet to be widely developed in the blockchain space, and thus is largely bottlenecked by the lack of interoperability, and this is exactly why we are introducing New Order. New Order is an Ecosystem DAO that is built to operate as a launchpad for the most innovative Web3 financial products, tools and applications that contribute to the vision of creating a fully composable financial ecosystem embracing multi-chain DeFi at its core. The DAO will support early stage projects aligned with its vision of being chain-agnostic, focused on a plethora of innovative new-age asset classes including data-driven tokens, NFT's and more. The primary goal is to create an ecosystem that is not bottlenecked by limiting interoperability and allow liquidity to freely enter markets and foster growth in the biggest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
