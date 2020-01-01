neversol (NEVER) 토크노믹스
neversol (NEVER) 정보
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.
Key Features:
Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment.
Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem.
Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community.
Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all.
Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
neversol (NEVER) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 neversol (NEVER)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
neversol (NEVER) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
neversol (NEVER) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 NEVER 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
NEVER 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 NEVER의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, NEVER 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
