NeuroPulse AI(NPAI)이란?

NPAI Token is a platform that utilizes the integration of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence and allows users to create and share images with a command on Neuropulse.ai. This whitepaper details the main objectives of the Neuropulse (NPAI) project, its functioning and the technological solutions it adopts. 1. Intorduction Nowadays, the production and sharing of digital content has been increasing rapidly. Visual content is especially important on social media platforms and users want to make a difference by creating attractive and original visuals. Neuropulse.ai aims to provide a platform for users to reveal their creativity. 2. Objectives The NPAI Token focuses on the following goals: To enable users to create images quickly and easily using the "NPAI" Token. To allow users to securely store and share their images using blockchain technology. To enhance users' visual creation experience and support their creativity by using artificial intelligence algorithms. The Neuropulse.ai platform uses its own token to promote users' interactions and reward their participation. NPAI tokens are used for actions that users perform on the platform, such as image creation and content sharing. Tokens can be transferred between users and used for various purposes within the platform. 3. Technical Solution 3.1 Blockchain Infrastructure NeuropulseAI, uses a blockchain network based on Bitcichain. This enables users to securely store and share their images. Smart contracts are used to record and automate users' interactions on the platform. 3.2 AI Integration The NPAI Token uses artificial intelligence algorithms in the visual creation process. Using the NPAI Token, users can trigger the platform's integrated AI models. The AI generates customized and creative visuals based on the user's preferences and content. 3.3 User Experience Neuropulse.ai offers a user-friendly interface for users to easily create images. Users can create their images by navigating the platform or using features such as customizable filters and effects. Additionally, they can share their images by interacting with other users and integrating with social media platforms.

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

NeuroPulse AI (NPAI) 리소스 백서 공식 웹사이트