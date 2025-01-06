Nether 가격 (NTR)
오늘 Nether (NTR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NTR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nether 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 49.00 USD
- Nether의 당일 가격 변동 -0.54%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NTR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NTR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Nether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Nether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Nether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|+17.14%
|60일
|$ 0
|+125.26%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Nether 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.54%
+151.59%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Nether is a new generation of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which focuses on an entirely new yet immensely important asset that is; PERSONALITY! Nether NFT marketplace will be the world’s first and largest exchange for personality where anyone from celebrities, influencers, to world leaders etc. can create an NFT for their personality, peg tokens to that NFT and allow their fans to buy, sell or exchange those tokens, in order to determine the true value of their personality. The though process behind the creation of Nether NFT was that every day we come across assets that are born, their value soars and then eventually they die. No matter how strong the fundamentals behind an asset are, it is still subjected to ups and downs in the market, and mostly this volatility is fueled by news and rumors generated by people; often famous or influential people. So one might ask the question, if the utility or fundamentals of an asset no longer matter, what is it that matters? The answer is simple; all assets, in whatever market they may be found, are based on a single supreme asset that is human personality. So Nether NFT takes all other variables out of the equation and focuses solely on human personality and its value. Nether has gathered a large community around itself including various famous personalities, their fans and just simply Nether devotees. We are listed on multiple exchanges and are on track as per our roadmap to roll out the mainnet of your project by the end of year. Moreover, we are leveraging various result-oriented marketing tools to expand our community. By January 2023, we aim to have created a community of more than 10 million users who would be buying, selling, owning or exchanging the bits of tokenized personalities every day. We will be creating only 26 million Nether (NTR) tokens.
