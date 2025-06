Nest AI by Virtuals (NEST) 정보

Nest AI is an autonomous intelligence designed to understand, respond, and act in DeFi without human intervention. Combining the power of DeFi and AI (DeFAI), it educates, simplifies, and optimizes strategies to empower users of all levels. From yield farming to advanced restaking protocols, Nest AI provides actionable insights and tailored solutions. Powered by YieldNest, it’s your DeFi guide and optimizer.