Neon 가격 (NEON)
오늘 Neon (NEON)의 실시간 가격은 0.563452 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 108.01M USD 입니다. NEON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Neon 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.97M USD
- Neon의 당일 가격 변동 -9.45%
- 유통 공급량 192.47M USD
MEXC에서 NEON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NEON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Neon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0588337446630362.
지난 30일간 Neon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.2399705443.
지난 60일간 Neon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.4476557398.
지난 90일간 Neon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.23746626493550404.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0588337446630362
|-9.45%
|30일
|$ +0.2399705443
|+42.59%
|60일
|$ +0.4476557398
|+79.45%
|90일
|$ +0.23746626493550404
|+72.85%
Neon 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.92%
-9.45%
+37.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Neon EVM is the EVM on Solana (currently on devnet), which enables Ethereum-based applications to have access to Solana’s scalability and liquidity without any changes to their codebase. Neon EVM is a smart contract on Solana. Solana is a fast-growing blockchain, Neon EVMs performance has been tested through multiple use cases, and the platform now includes the infrastructure and capabilities to support production level development. Notable Ethereum-based projects starting to build on Neon include Curve and Sobal (Balancer friendly fork). Neon EVM has over 200 projects in its pipeline committed to launching shortly after the launch of mainnet, including blue-chip DeFi protocols, wallets, bridges, fiat on/off ramps, infrastructure, DAO tooling, etc. The focus in the early stages will be providing the infrastructure and technical dependencies needed for a breadth of use cases to expand from EVM chains to Solana. Looking beyond mainnet, the plan is to develop interoperability with Solana smart contracts, full ecosystem compatibility, integration with additional major Ethereum tools and services, EVM support for Saga and an early grants program. Deploying on Neon EVM will onboard new users & increase user activity on Aave by decreasing costs compared to Ethereum and enabling users to take advantage of Solana liquidity and access to the overall ecosystem Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) built into a Solana smart contract, enabling Ethereum developers to build on Solana and access its native ecosystem without changing their codebases. Neon EVM facilitates the usage of Ethereum tooling by dApp developers to scale and access unaddressed liquidity on Solana. Developers can utilize the vast majority of Ethereum dev tools
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NEON에서 AUD
A$0.87898512
|1 NEON에서 GBP
￡0.43949256
|1 NEON에서 EUR
€0.52964488
|1 NEON에서 USD
$0.563452
|1 NEON에서 MYR
RM2.48482332
|1 NEON에서 TRY
₺19.57432248
|1 NEON에서 JPY
¥84.51216548
|1 NEON에서 RUB
₽55.67469212
|1 NEON에서 INR
₹47.70748084
|1 NEON에서 IDR
Rp8,943.67923052
|1 NEON에서 PHP
₱32.6238708
|1 NEON에서 EGP
￡E.28.1444274
|1 NEON에서 BRL
R$3.42578816
|1 NEON에서 CAD
C$0.79446732
|1 NEON에서 BDT
৳67.40576276
|1 NEON에서 NGN
₦905.86741492
|1 NEON에서 UAH
₴23.3550854
|1 NEON에서 VES
Bs27.045696
|1 NEON에서 PKR
Rs156.85940228
|1 NEON에서 KZT
₸286.7407228
|1 NEON에서 THB
฿19.1855406
|1 NEON에서 TWD
NT$18.2558448
|1 NEON에서 CHF
Fr0.49583776
|1 NEON에서 HKD
HK$4.37802204
|1 NEON에서 MAD
.د.م5.61198192