Nelore Coin 가격 (NLC)
오늘 Nelore Coin (NLC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 94.02K USD 입니다. NLC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nelore Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.50K USD
- Nelore Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +7.39%
- 유통 공급량 302.52M USD
MEXC에서 NLC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NLC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nelore Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Nelore Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Nelore Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Nelore Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+7.39%
|30일
|$ 0
|+14.52%
|60일
|$ 0
|-42.87%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Nelore Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.69%
+7.39%
+34.89%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
