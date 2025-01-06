Naruto 가격 (NARUTO)
오늘 Naruto (NARUTO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NARUTO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Naruto 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.92 USD
- Naruto의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NARUTO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NARUTO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Naruto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Naruto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Naruto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Naruto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-39.98%
|60일
|$ 0
|+23.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Naruto 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+7.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
