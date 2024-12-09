Nano 가격 (XNO)
오늘 Nano (XNO)의 실시간 가격은 2.09 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 278.78M USD 입니다. XNO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nano 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.59M USD
- Nano의 당일 가격 변동 +3.50%
- 유통 공급량 133.25M USD
MEXC에서 XNO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XNO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.070709.
지난 30일간 Nano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +2.9656575410.
지난 60일간 Nano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3.0028938170.
지난 90일간 Nano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.1893231183566847.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.070709
|+3.50%
|30일
|$ +2.9656575410
|+141.90%
|60일
|$ +3.0028938170
|+143.68%
|90일
|$ +1.1893231183566847
|+132.05%
Nano 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.73%
+3.50%
+39.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Nano, a low-latency cryptocurrency built on an innovative block-lattice data structure offering unlimited scalability and no transaction fees. Nano by design is a simple protocol with the sole purpose of being a high-performance cryptocurrency. The Nano protocol can run on low-power hardware, allowing it to be a practical, decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use. The original Nano (RailBlocks) paper and first beta implementation were published in December, 2014, making it one of the first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based cryptocurrencies [6]. Soon after, other DAG cryptocurrencies began to develop, most notably DagCoin/Byteball and IOTA. These DAG-based cryptocurrencies broke the blockchain mold, improving system performance and security. Byteball achieves consensus by relying on a “main-chain” comprised of honest, reputable and user-trusted “witnesses”, while IOTA achieves consensus via the cumulative PoW of stacked transactions. Nano achieves consensus via a balance-weighted vote on conflicting transactions. This consensus system provides quicker, more deterministic transactions while still maintaining a strong, decentralized system. Nano continues this development and has positioned itself as one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Nano is a trustless, feeless, low-latency cryptocurrency that utilizes a novel blocklattice structure and delegated Proof of Stake voting. The network requires minimal resources, no high-power mining hardware, and can process high transaction throughput. All of this is achieved by having individual blockchains for each account, eliminating access issues and inefficiencies of a global data-structure. We identified possible attack vectors on the system and presented arguments on how Nano is resistant to these forms of attacks. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Nano.
