Namecoin 가격 (NMC)
오늘 Namecoin (NMC)의 실시간 가격은 0.952498 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NMC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Namecoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 17.57K USD
- Namecoin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.04%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NMC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NMC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Namecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00038755.
지난 30일간 Namecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2874039842.
지난 60일간 Namecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.6455051323.
지난 90일간 Namecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.3881981832845441.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00038755
|+0.04%
|30일
|$ -0.2874039842
|-30.17%
|60일
|$ +0.6455051323
|+67.77%
|90일
|$ +0.3881981832845441
|+68.79%
Namecoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.20%
+0.04%
-0.72%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Namecoin is a domain name registry service and was the first coin to fork Bitcoin. Similar to registering a .com or .io domain name, you register a .bit domain on the network. This domain is censorship-resistant and impervious to activity tracking. Governments and large corporations control traditional domain name services (DNS) servers. This control is how the Chinese government, for instance, can block websites that go against their beliefs. To prevent this level of censorship, Namecoin uses blockchain technology to distribute its DNS amongst the users on the network. A pseudo-anonymous founder by the name of “Vince” created Namecoin in 2011. Since then, Vince has disappeared, but a core development team has kept the project alive. The project has several developers listed on the official website and benefits from the contributions of numerous anonymous developers as well. Namecoin has been fully functional for a few years, now, and the development team posts updates several times a month. Namecoin was the first cryptocurrency to use Auxiliary Proof of Work (AuxPoW) for its consensus. By using AuxPow, Namecoin and Bitcoin can be mined simultaneously. In this consensus, the child blockchain depends on the proof-of-work of parent blockchain, which means If a new block is created on Bitcoin blockchain, it will also be added to the Namecoin blockchain. NameID is another technology brought by Namecoin. It serves as an open service for securely registering human-readable names in a decentralized way. NameID is a combination between Namecoin and OpenId, where users can easily convert their Namecoin Identities into OpenIDs. This makes NameID a solution to Zooko's triangle, which states that there are three desirable properties (Human-meaningful, Decentralized, and Secure) for name participants in a network protocol and any participant can only inherit two properties at a given time. Namecoin is among some earliest cryptocurrencies. During its existence in the market, it has seen a high volatility on some occasions, which can be attributed to many reasons. Namecoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market much longer than most cryptocurrencies today; however, despite this, it has not gotten much attention until recently. In 2014, it was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, which is now changed due to the introduction of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. Namecoin was abandoned by its creator which can be seen as a red flag by many. The project is currently being developed with the support from its community. The current team has been actively taking the project forward and also provides regular updates on social media channels.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NMC에서 AUD
A$1.5239968
|1 NMC에서 GBP
￡0.7619984
|1 NMC에서 EUR
€0.92392306
|1 NMC에서 USD
$0.952498
|1 NMC에서 MYR
RM4.286241
|1 NMC에서 TRY
₺33.66127932
|1 NMC에서 JPY
¥149.6850607
|1 NMC에서 RUB
₽104.6319053
|1 NMC에서 INR
₹81.68622848
|1 NMC에서 IDR
Rp15,362.86881694
|1 NMC에서 PHP
₱55.4353836
|1 NMC에서 EGP
￡E.48.39642338
|1 NMC에서 BRL
R$5.88643764
|1 NMC에서 CAD
C$1.37159712
|1 NMC에서 BDT
৳115.5380074
|1 NMC에서 NGN
₦1,472.17138382
|1 NMC에서 UAH
₴40.07159086
|1 NMC에서 VES
Bs49.529896
|1 NMC에서 PKR
Rs264.794444
|1 NMC에서 KZT
₸498.94702734
|1 NMC에서 THB
฿32.9088059
|1 NMC에서 TWD
NT$31.35623416
|1 NMC에서 CHF
Fr0.8572482
|1 NMC에서 HKD
HK$7.40090946
|1 NMC에서 MAD
.د.م9.58212988