My Master War 가격 (MAT)
오늘 My Master War (MAT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00131187 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 38.77K USD 입니다. MAT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 My Master War 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 131.13 USD
- My Master War의 당일 가격 변동 +2.35%
- 유통 공급량 29.57M USD
MEXC에서 MAT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MAT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 My Master War에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 My Master War에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002365785.
지난 60일간 My Master War에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004554652.
지난 90일간 My Master War에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007636380967927377.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.35%
|30일
|$ -0.0002365785
|-18.03%
|60일
|$ +0.0004554652
|+34.72%
|90일
|$ -0.0007636380967927377
|-36.79%
My Master War 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+2.35%
+14.36%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MyMasterWar is a DeFi x NFT gaming ecosystem with the difference that blockchain technology is applied to the game, along with Free Play to Earn and Profit Sharing model. Unlike many other NFT Games, MyMasterWar does not require players to spend any money to start playing, which revolves around the plot: Humans crave power, desire to live forever, want to change heaven and earth, and master the vast universe. To do this, humans need an evolution in both their thought and power. The best scientists in the world have researched, invented, and refined the most elite genes in history. Players, as kings to rule their kingdoms, have to cross time and space, create real battles to improve and evolve themselves. The first set of MyMasterWar takes place in the Middle Ages. The game system supports multiple platforms and multiple devices: Web games (PC, mobile phone, tablet), Android, and iOS. The second part will be in the future when humans cross time and space to build their Virtual Metaverse Empires. Players will no longer use traditional devices such as laptops or mobile phones to participate in the game, instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world, transform into gods with endless strength and abilities to create and conquer the new worlds.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
