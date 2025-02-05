MTOE 가격 (MTOE)
오늘 MTOE (MTOE)의 실시간 가격은 0.01297284 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MTOE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MTOE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 33.46K USD
- MTOE의 당일 가격 변동 -2.09%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MTOE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MTOE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MTOE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00027750037332604.
지난 30일간 MTOE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0052122017.
지난 60일간 MTOE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0119909088.
지난 90일간 MTOE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00027750037332604
|-2.09%
|30일
|$ -0.0052122017
|-40.17%
|60일
|$ -0.0119909088
|-92.43%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MTOE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.01%
-2.09%
-6.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Move To Earn (MTOE) is an innovative user location-based advertising and rewards platform. It is a new kind of blockchain-based advertising platform that allows users to earn by providing information about their current location and movements, and earn by viewing ads or participating in missions. MTOE leverages users' location information to data their movements over distance and rewards them with more targeted marketing through AI. Our goal is to create a new concept of reward platform where all users are rewarded for their movements and location information, whether they are making deliveries, performing complex logistics transportation, or simply moving around, using any mode of transportation such as cars, motorcycles, public transportation, bicycles, etc. and can earn additional rewards based on the distance traveled and participate in various advertisements based on their location information. At the same time, we want to provide advertisers with innovative tools for targeted marketing through big data based on the user's location, making it a new kind of advertising platform where advertisers can reduce advertising cycles and costs. In addition, the MTOE platform is based on the user's location, providing a network for finding, interacting with, and organizing gatherings with a variety of people in close proximity. This feature can provide a variety of services to many people, such as gathering people who commute to the same place to commute together, or organizing social gatherings with like-minded people who live in the same area. This is the end goal of the MTOE platform: to organically mix and meet more people through your location and make your life more fulfilling.
