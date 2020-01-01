MTH Network (MTHN) 정보

MTHN prioritizes security, stability, extensibility. By introducing cutting-edge designs of virtual machines, smart sandbox, value exchange protocol, and forking mechanism, MTHN creates an evolving, user-friendly, low-cost, and customizable blockchain network. The optimization of block interval, block volume and consensus algorithm also help MTHN reach a performance rate of upto 100000 TPS. MTHN believes that as the technological innovation creates a new production relation network, it will solve the problem of trust in interpersonal communications and organically integrate societal consensuses, individual behavior, and value exchange into an inseparable whole. We are essentially creating a blockchain-based product/ecosystem that addresses a range of limitations in the real world caused by the centralization problem. In short, we are providing decentralization services to a range of industries in the real world, including decentralization of transactional services. The MTHN team is also creating a system that addresses major problems the current blockchain products are facing to increase crypto adoption. Poor scaling, high transaction cost, and security are three major limitations that all major blockchains' projects currently struggling with. So, we are creating a product that provides solutions to the problems the current blockchain industry and the real world are experiencing.