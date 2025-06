Mox Studio (MOX) 정보

Mox Studio an active player in the crypto gaming industry, specializing in the development of digital Play-to-Earn (P2E) games for both mobile and web platforms. Mox Studio aim to introduce Radix and the Radix ecosystem to a broader audience by utilizing the Mox token as an in-game currency in mobile and web-based games. Mox Studio actively partner with projects within the Radix ecosystem, integrating characters, items, banners, costemics and other elements into games.