Mother Earth 가격 (MOT)
오늘 Mother Earth (MOT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MOT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mother Earth 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.23 USD
- Mother Earth의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MOT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mother Earth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Mother Earth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Mother Earth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mother Earth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-13.42%
|60일
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mother Earth 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-13.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mother Earth is a decentralized digital currency based on binance smart chain technology that trades with "MOT" symbol. This new and ingenious technological concept increases the security of the currency and allows verification of transactions. MotherEarth is an eco-friendly crypto-currency developed in collaboration with some of the best minds of Blockchain Technology. Our objective is to provide a reliable cryptocurrency for both who are looking for investment and for doing transactions via Crypto. Our team is already in talks with various Corporations and Governments globally to get it approved as a tender for transactions. Gateways for crypto as a tender have already been opened up. Further to counter our carbon footprint and give back to society, we have pledged to plant 2 million trees by end of 2022 in collaboration with various NGOs, which already began while the coin was still in it's testing stage. MotherEarth is working towards repairing the ecosystem is an integral part of its identity. Although it is multi-faceted, we have decided to address this as one of its principals - by planting trees, for "he who plants a tree plants a hope". It is our responsibility towards our ecosystem to make efforts and harness our energy and resources to put back what we are taking away and help this world become a better place and be answerable to our future generations. To make progress as planned, we would join hands with our partners and supporters throughout the reforestation process, from planting saplings and taking care of young trees, through to their establishment. In our quest, we intend to have various forces rally alongside us - influencers across various channels, private investors as well as charitable organisations that will be chosen by the community as we mature in time.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MOT에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MOT에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MOT에서 EUR
€--
|1 MOT에서 USD
$--
|1 MOT에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MOT에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MOT에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MOT에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MOT에서 INR
₹--
|1 MOT에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MOT에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MOT에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MOT에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MOT에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MOT에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MOT에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MOT에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MOT에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MOT에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MOT에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MOT에서 THB
฿--
|1 MOT에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MOT에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MOT에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MOT에서 MAD
.د.م--