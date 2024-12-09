MorpheusAI 가격 (MOR)
오늘 MorpheusAI (MOR)의 실시간 가격은 25.04 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 56.95M USD 입니다. MOR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MorpheusAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 556.43K USD
- MorpheusAI의 당일 가격 변동 -0.67%
- 유통 공급량 2.27M USD
MEXC에서 MOR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MorpheusAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.17067589663788.
지난 30일간 MorpheusAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +5.7342251040.
지난 60일간 MorpheusAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.5661443840.
지난 90일간 MorpheusAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +5.395760704133.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.17067589663788
|-0.67%
|30일
|$ +5.7342251040
|+22.90%
|60일
|$ -0.5661443840
|-2.26%
|90일
|$ +5.395760704133
|+27.47%
MorpheusAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.14%
-0.67%
+20.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone. The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions. Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s. To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
|1 MOR에서 AUD
A$39.0624
|1 MOR에서 GBP
￡19.5312
|1 MOR에서 EUR
€23.5376
|1 MOR에서 USD
$25.04
|1 MOR에서 MYR
RM110.4264
|1 MOR에서 TRY
₺869.8896
|1 MOR에서 JPY
¥3,755.7496
|1 MOR에서 RUB
₽2,474.2024
|1 MOR에서 INR
₹2,120.1368
|1 MOR에서 IDR
Rp397,460.1704
|1 MOR에서 PHP
₱1,449.816
|1 MOR에서 EGP
￡E.1,250.748
|1 MOR에서 BRL
R$152.2432
|1 MOR에서 CAD
C$35.3064
|1 MOR에서 BDT
৳2,995.5352
|1 MOR에서 NGN
₦40,257.0584
|1 MOR에서 UAH
₴1,037.908
|1 MOR에서 VES
Bs1,201.92
|1 MOR에서 PKR
Rs6,970.8856
|1 MOR에서 KZT
₸12,742.856
|1 MOR에서 THB
฿852.612
|1 MOR에서 TWD
NT$811.296
|1 MOR에서 CHF
Fr22.0352
|1 MOR에서 HKD
HK$194.5608
|1 MOR에서 MAD
.د.م249.3984