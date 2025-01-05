Moosecoin 가격 (MOOSE)
오늘 Moosecoin (MOOSE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00138787 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.33M USD 입니다. MOOSE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Moosecoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 76.33K USD
- Moosecoin의 당일 가격 변동 +15.92%
- 유통 공급량 955.10M USD
MEXC에서 MOOSE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOOSE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Moosecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00019056.
지난 30일간 Moosecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Moosecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Moosecoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00019056
|+15.92%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Moosecoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+7.03%
+15.92%
-6.47%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
|1 MOOSE에서 AUD
A$0.0022344707
|1 MOOSE에서 GBP
￡0.001110296
|1 MOOSE에서 EUR
€0.0013323552
|1 MOOSE에서 USD
$0.00138787
|1 MOOSE에서 MYR
RM0.006245415
|1 MOOSE에서 TRY
₺0.0491028406
|1 MOOSE에서 JPY
¥0.2181454066
|1 MOOSE에서 RUB
₽0.1532486054
|1 MOOSE에서 INR
₹0.1190376099
|1 MOOSE에서 IDR
Rp22.3849968661
|1 MOOSE에서 PHP
₱0.080774034
|1 MOOSE에서 EGP
￡E.0.0704205238
|1 MOOSE에서 BRL
R$0.0085770366
|1 MOOSE에서 CAD
C$0.0019985328
|1 MOOSE에서 BDT
৳0.168348631
|1 MOOSE에서 NGN
₦2.1450779933
|1 MOOSE에서 UAH
₴0.0583876909
|1 MOOSE에서 VES
Bs0.07216924
|1 MOOSE에서 PKR
Rs0.38582786
|1 MOOSE에서 KZT
₸0.7270079421
|1 MOOSE에서 THB
฿0.0478676363
|1 MOOSE에서 TWD
NT$0.0456886804
|1 MOOSE에서 CHF
Fr0.001249083
|1 MOOSE에서 HKD
HK$0.0107837499
|1 MOOSE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0139619722