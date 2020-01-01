Monkeys (MONKEYS) 정보

We begin with Meme and Community project

What makes your project unique? 1/ We are 14 days alive trading on Dextool 2/ We are fully community driven and Decentrallized

No dev wallets

No marketing wallets

No initial wallets

Liquidity is locked for 100 YEARS

Admins and Community work as volunteers (Like me)

Legend story that we initially are #MONKEYS and then A gourp of admin (NOT all admin) want to relaunch with a contract that with 6% tax for trading We admins completely not agree with these TAX FARMING, our core is that We are community so we will build from community Then They just draw some members on us then gather in 1 wallet and dump 34 ETH out of chart so We litterraly go to ZERO However, The legend is being made, we still building from ashes, that you can see we are at 1.5 Million marketcap now and just brokle the 3 millnion marketcap yesterday

History of your project.: We are the first one that took #Monkeys list from Elon musk to making project

So The first developer created contracted and add liquidity himself then locked 100 years, we drive that into 5 million marketcap then that the story happen we back to zero

Dev sold his tokens, so we now fully decentrallized

Unlike old meme trend like #Doges we are #monkeys,

We have a truly legend story that being told

What’s next for your project? 1/ Building more uinity for #monkeys holders (far future)

2/ The biggest meme community for now!

What can your token be used for?

We will find the way to do that