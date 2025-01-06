Mobster(MOB)이란?

Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude. Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency ! Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites ! next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club ! Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

Mobster (MOB) 리소스 공식 웹사이트