Mobster 가격 (MOB)
오늘 Mobster (MOB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MOB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mobster 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.84K USD
- Mobster의 당일 가격 변동 -0.32%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MOB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mobster에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Mobster에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Mobster에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mobster에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30일
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|60일
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mobster 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.03%
-0.32%
-0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude. Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency ! Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites ! next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club ! Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MOB에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MOB에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MOB에서 EUR
€--
|1 MOB에서 USD
$--
|1 MOB에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MOB에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MOB에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MOB에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MOB에서 INR
₹--
|1 MOB에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MOB에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MOB에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MOB에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MOB에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MOB에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MOB에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MOB에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MOB에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MOB에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MOB에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MOB에서 THB
฿--
|1 MOB에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MOB에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MOB에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MOB에서 MAD
.د.م--