MobiFi 가격 (MOFI)
오늘 MobiFi (MOFI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00533129 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 465.32K USD 입니다. MOFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MobiFi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.40 USD
- MobiFi의 당일 가격 변동 +0.01%
- 유통 공급량 87.28M USD
MEXC에서 MOFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MobiFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MobiFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0088743379.
지난 60일간 MobiFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0101113997.
지난 90일간 MobiFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30일
|$ +0.0088743379
|+166.46%
|60일
|$ +0.0101113997
|+189.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MobiFi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.01%
+173.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MobiFi is building a web3 travel platform to connect digital nomads globally and create impact to the businesses locally. Our web3 travel platform is now innovatively bifurcated into two distinct yet synergistic components. Firstly, we offer a blockchain-based marketplace, a platform where users can list local services specifically tailored to cater to the needs of travelers. This approach not only enhances the travel experience but also nurtures local economies. Secondly, the platform empowers companies to provide web2 travel and mobility services (e.g., parking, hotel, car rental), leveraging our sophisticated web3 technology stack. This dual approach not only streamlines service offerings but also significantly enriches the user experience, positioning MobiFi at the forefront of the evolving travel industry. Our MobiFi app seamlessly integrates both pillars of our platform—blockchain-based marketplace and web2-based travel services—ensuring superior user experience and simplicity. Our team is diligently developing an innovative structure that facilitates the customization of mini-apps within our mobile application. This enhancement is designed to enable a broader range of service providers to join our platform in the future. The blockchain-based marketplace operates under the governance of our community, utilizing our new governance token, which is scheduled for listing in 2024. This approach ensures fair and transparent operations, aligning perfectly with the values and expectations of our end users and community members. Concurrently, the web2-based travel and mobility services are managed directly by the service providers. This model ensures that our users receive the highest level of support, akin to traditional web2 companies, including reliable email and phone customer service. This hybrid approach not only leverages the strengths of both web3 and web2 paradigms but also guarantees a comprehensive and user-centric service experience.
|1 MOFI에서 AUD
A$0.0083168124
|1 MOFI에서 GBP
￡0.0041584062
|1 MOFI에서 EUR
€0.0050114126
|1 MOFI에서 USD
$0.00533129
|1 MOFI에서 MYR
RM0.0235109889
|1 MOFI에서 TRY
₺0.1854755791
|1 MOFI에서 JPY
¥0.7988938065
|1 MOFI에서 RUB
₽0.5275844584
|1 MOFI에서 INR
₹0.4514003243
|1 MOFI에서 IDR
Rp84.6236194829
|1 MOFI에서 PHP
₱0.308681691
|1 MOFI에서 EGP
￡E.0.2666178129
|1 MOFI에서 BRL
R$0.0324142432
|1 MOFI에서 CAD
C$0.0075171189
|1 MOFI에서 BDT
৳0.6377822227
|1 MOFI에서 NGN
₦8.5711682459
|1 MOFI에서 UAH
₴0.2209819705
|1 MOFI에서 VES
Bs0.25590192
|1 MOFI에서 PKR
Rs1.4841778231
|1 MOFI에서 KZT
₸2.713093481
|1 MOFI에서 THB
฿0.1817436761
|1 MOFI에서 TWD
NT$0.172733796
|1 MOFI에서 CHF
Fr0.0046382223
|1 MOFI에서 HKD
HK$0.0414774362
|1 MOFI에서 MAD
.د.م0.0530996484