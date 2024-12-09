MNet Pioneer 가격 (NEER)
오늘 MNet Pioneer (NEER)의 실시간 가격은 0.01669875 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 638.75K USD 입니다. NEER에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MNet Pioneer 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 26.98K USD
- MNet Pioneer의 당일 가격 변동 -0.63%
- 유통 공급량 38.24M USD
MEXC에서 NEER에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NEER 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MNet Pioneer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00010710069992035.
지난 30일간 MNet Pioneer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0022560796.
지난 60일간 MNet Pioneer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0066029145.
지난 90일간 MNet Pioneer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00010710069992035
|-0.63%
|30일
|$ -0.0022560796
|-13.51%
|60일
|$ -0.0066029145
|-39.54%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MNet Pioneer 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.22%
-0.63%
+9.08%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MNet (Metaverse.Network) Pioneer, developed by BitCountry team, is a canary network of Continuum and the innovation hub for the developer community, designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, and connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas, in AI, DePIN & Re-staking
