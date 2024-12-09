Mithril 가격 (MITH)
오늘 Mithril (MITH)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 169.75K USD 입니다. MITH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mithril 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 516.68 USD
- Mithril의 당일 가격 변동 +3.07%
- 유통 공급량 618.75M USD
MEXC에서 MITH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MITH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mithril에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Mithril에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Mithril에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mithril에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+3.07%
|30일
|$ 0
|+69.08%
|60일
|$ 0
|+46.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mithril 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.04%
+3.07%
-6.88%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MITH에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MITH에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MITH에서 EUR
€--
|1 MITH에서 USD
$--
|1 MITH에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MITH에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MITH에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MITH에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MITH에서 INR
₹--
|1 MITH에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MITH에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MITH에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MITH에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MITH에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MITH에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MITH에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MITH에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MITH에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MITH에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MITH에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MITH에서 THB
฿--
|1 MITH에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MITH에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MITH에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MITH에서 MAD
.د.م--