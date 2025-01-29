MiraQle 가격 (MQL)
오늘 MiraQle (MQL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MQL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MiraQle 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.34 USD
- MiraQle의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MQL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MQL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MiraQle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MiraQle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MiraQle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MiraQle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-8.20%
|60일
|$ 0
|-31.65%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MiraQle 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-6.40%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Be the Change. No more Secrets. One United Currency. Mission and Vision "Vision": To establish a global network of decentralized, content creator and fan-driven pan entertainment platforms. "Mission": To transform the corporate-driven global music industry to a new dimension and bring fans to the core of the music industry. Founders CEO Ross Lee studied Business Management at Seoul National University. Ross witnessed the paradigm shift in the music industry during his early career in iRiver as advanced technology disrupted the traditional music business. With successful performances acknowledged from iRiver, he then joined POSCO and Nature Republic international business division continuing to passionately contribute in implementing innovative strategies adaptation. Through his numerous experiences, he became a passionate advocate of implementing innovative technology and tirelessly looked for ways to connect the dots to create a unified universe. CTO Min Jang was awarded a Ph.D. in Computer Science in POSTECH, one of the elite engineering colleges in Korea, and is one of the best experts not only in blockchain technology but also in modern computer science such as AI machine learning and data mining. He has contributed his knowledge in major projects such as Seoul National University New Technology Joint Research Center, LG Electronics, and Hancom Group. His expertise in building a blockchain ecosystem has allowed the MiraQle project to be developed into a stable and reliable ecosystem. Currently, he is serving as an adjunct professor in the Department of Value Creation & Convergence, an Operating Committee of the Blockchain Advanced Management Program, and Chairman of the APGC Blockchain Division. CMO David Om studied International Relations and Affairs at Korea University and debuted his career as a founder of F&I Institute which was a huge success. With his expertise in coordination and consulting, David then joined Dong-A Pharmaceutical as a Regional Man
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MQL에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MQL에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MQL에서 EUR
€--
|1 MQL에서 USD
$--
|1 MQL에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MQL에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MQL에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MQL에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MQL에서 INR
₹--
|1 MQL에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MQL에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MQL에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MQL에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MQL에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MQL에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MQL에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MQL에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MQL에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MQL에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MQL에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MQL에서 THB
฿--
|1 MQL에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MQL에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MQL에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MQL에서 MAD
.د.م--